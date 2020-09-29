Zacks: Analysts Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. 1,281,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

