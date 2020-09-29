Zacks: Analysts Expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 326,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,846. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 244,794 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 286.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 206,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 62.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

