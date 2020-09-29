Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 185,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,730. The firm has a market cap of $832.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 509,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 418,719 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,570.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 348,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 327,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

