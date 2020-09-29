Zacks: Analysts Expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.35). Scpharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,618. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.55.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

