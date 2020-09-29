Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.45). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 49,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 32,786 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX remained flat at $$6.69 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.60.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

