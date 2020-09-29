Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($11.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($6.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

FBRX traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,649. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

