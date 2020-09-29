Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($11.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($6.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

FBRX traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,649. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit