Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $64.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the highest is $67.40 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $74.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $262.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.95 million to $269.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $267.08 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $281.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 340.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 371,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,836. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $972.70 million, a P/E ratio of -96.25, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.