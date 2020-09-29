Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. 6,433,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836,142. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

