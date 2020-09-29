Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.13. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

MMSI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $151,308,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,251,000 after buying an additional 2,120,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after buying an additional 371,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 232,161 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

