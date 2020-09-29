Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Toro also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,672. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Toro by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

