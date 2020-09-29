Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. American Renal Associates posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.89 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARA. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

American Renal Associates stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 16,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 103.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $174,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

