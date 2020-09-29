Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,378.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 211,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,112. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

