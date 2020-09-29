Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohbar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cohbar posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohbar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohbar.

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

NYSE CWBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 226,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. Cohbar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

