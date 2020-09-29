Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Corning by 17,345.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,909. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 319.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

