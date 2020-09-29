Zacks: Brokerages Expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). GTT Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,050%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GTT Communications.

GTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 432,035 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,630. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

