Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:KMT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 287,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.