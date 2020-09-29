Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 287,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

