Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 134.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,701. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

