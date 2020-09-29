Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd (CVE:ZAD) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

