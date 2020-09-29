Zap Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $871,783.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.44 or 0.04752812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033777 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

