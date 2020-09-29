ZEON (ZEON) Tops One Day Volume of $215,587.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $215,587.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.43 or 0.04741577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056702 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033765 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.