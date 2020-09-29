Zetacoin Market Cap Achieves $74,430.51 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $74,430.51 and $3,635.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,784.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.02126710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00601243 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,553,173 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.