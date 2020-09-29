Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.48. 1,046,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.