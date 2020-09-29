Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,675. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $703.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.