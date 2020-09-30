-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.01). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 127,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,260. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $83,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 830,344 shares of company stock worth $853,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.