-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,587,197.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,742 shares of company stock worth $10,841,742. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 394.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 28.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,726 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.