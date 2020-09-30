-$0.15 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($15.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($72.92) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSH stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 692,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,352. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $53.87.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

