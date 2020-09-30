-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 192,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $636.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

