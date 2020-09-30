-$0.25 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.53 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 264,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 17,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $423.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.86. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.