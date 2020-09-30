$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,357. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $814.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other news, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,296,319.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 110.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

