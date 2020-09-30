$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $95.70.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.