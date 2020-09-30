$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

