$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.83. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $57,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

