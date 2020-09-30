0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $102,612.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

