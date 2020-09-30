$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,269,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,133,161. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.