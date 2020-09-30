$12.78 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $12.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.75 million. Airgain reported sales of $13.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $49.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.02 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,387. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

