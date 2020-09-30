$126.06 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report sales of $126.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.65 million. 8X8 reported sales of $109.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $520.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $525.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $615.70 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $640.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $59,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,795 shares of company stock worth $1,968,492 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

