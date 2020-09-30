$176.71 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $176.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.41 million to $179.01 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $193.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $716.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $722.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $723.33 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $725.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 275,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 71.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 324,360 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

