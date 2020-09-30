1irstcoin (FST) Hits One Day Volume of $86,995.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $86,995.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00010586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00661284 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.02253640 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000618 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003907 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,867,256 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

