$28.25 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) to report sales of $28.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $11.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $112.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.85 million, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $191.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $124.28. 39,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,289. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.