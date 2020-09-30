$384.28 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report sales of $384.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.41 million to $407.70 million. FirstCash reported sales of $452.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.55 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. 186,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,934. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

