$40.00 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post sales of $40.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $42.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $453.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

