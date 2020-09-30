$46.87 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report sales of $46.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.60 million to $48.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year sales of $188.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.60 million, with estimates ranging from $183.30 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million.

FMBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 1,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,217. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.