$47.88 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce sales of $47.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.90 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $36.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $165.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $169.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $225.08 million, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,686. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

