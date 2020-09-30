4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Posts Earnings Results

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON DDDD traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.91). 3,043,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,919. 4d Pharma has a one year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 174.64 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.
4d Pharma Company Profile
