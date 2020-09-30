4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Posts Earnings Results

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON DDDD traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.91). 3,043,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,919. 4d Pharma has a one year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 174.64 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

4d Pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

