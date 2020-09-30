$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $70,000.00. IMV reported sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year sales of $1.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $3.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 million, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 7,814.78% and a negative return on equity of 328.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

IMV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,720. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

