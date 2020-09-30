$58.52 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $58.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $59.36 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $55.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.40 million to $237.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.03 million, with estimates ranging from $231.19 million to $245.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million.

LBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 179,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $502.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

