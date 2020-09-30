$58.81 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce $58.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the lowest is $57.99 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $51.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $237.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.88 million to $240.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $260.75 million, with estimates ranging from $253.10 million to $268.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

In other news, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $476,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,315 shares of company stock worth $2,072,744. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 84,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $722.67 million, a PE ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

