5N Plus Inc (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

5N Plus Inc (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $$1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.29. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

