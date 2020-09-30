$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) will post sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matinas BioPharma.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Shares of NYSE MTNB remained flat at $$0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 727,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,569. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.74 and a quick ratio of 28.74.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

