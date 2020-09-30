$726.42 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce $726.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.17 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $948.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $487.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.71 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 613,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,808. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.